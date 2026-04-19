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Birds Of A Feather by paintdipper
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Birds Of A Feather

It's rained all day, so the Mourning Doves are visiting.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Lovely capture
April 19th, 2026  
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