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20 / 365
Snow Flurries In April
This morning it was only 27 degrees.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th April 2026 11:46am
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome snow capture
April 21st, 2026
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