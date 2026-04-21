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American Tree Sparrow
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3233
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st April 2026 12:40pm
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Chrissie
ace
Sweet capture
April 21st, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
So cute perched in that tree all fluffed out.
April 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Looking sweet among the emerging leaves.
April 21st, 2026
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