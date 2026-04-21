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American Tree Sparrow by paintdipper
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American Tree Sparrow

21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Sweet capture
April 21st, 2026  
Allison Maltese ace
So cute perched in that tree all fluffed out.
April 21st, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looking sweet among the emerging leaves.
April 21st, 2026  
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