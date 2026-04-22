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22 / 365
Happy Earth Day
Get your hands dirty.
I'm transplanting tomatoes in my greenhouse.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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13
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2
Fav's
1
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd April 2026 10:01am
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LManning (Laura)
ace
Sounds like the perfect activity for today!
April 22nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great image
April 22nd, 2026
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