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Blue Winged Warbler by paintdipper
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Blue Winged Warbler

He stops by every day for some suit.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Stunning pic
April 26th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy food waiting
April 26th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So pretty!
April 26th, 2026  
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