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26 / 365
Blue Winged Warbler
He stops by every day for some suit.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3238
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147
followers
172
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th April 2026 2:56pm
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Chrissie
ace
Stunning pic
April 26th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy food waiting
April 26th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
So pretty!
April 26th, 2026
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