Previous
Wood Pile by paintdipper
90 / 365

Wood Pile

Wabi-Sabi or Eye-Of the Beholder?
Not sure but I took several shots.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact