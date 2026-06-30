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91 / 365
Garden Daylily 2026
The first daylily to open in the garden this year.
They are so pretty, take no care, and come back every year. What's not to love!
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th June 2026 1:23pm
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Babs
ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2026
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