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Garden Daylily 2026 by paintdipper
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Garden Daylily 2026

The first daylily to open in the garden this year.
They are so pretty, take no care, and come back every year. What's not to love!
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

Babs ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2026  
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