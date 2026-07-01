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Sunny Hot Weather
Crazy hot here in New Hampshire today!
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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17
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1
Fav's
2
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th June 2026 7:23am
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Hazel
ace
Gorgeous hot summer flowers!
July 1st, 2026
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