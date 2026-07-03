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Shade Of Purple
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd July 2026 7:04am
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gloria jones
ace
Lovely color, focus, dof
July 3rd, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture & colours!
July 3rd, 2026
carol white
ace
Lovely colours and capture. Fav 😊
July 3rd, 2026
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