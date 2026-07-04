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95 / 365
The First Pandora's Box
First Pandora's Box daylily in 2026 garden.
Today is my husband's and my wedding anniversary 48 years. There are always fireworks!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Year5
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NIKON D850
Taken
4th July 2026 7:37am
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Kate
ace
Congratulations! You know how to add some bang to the occasion. Beautiful photo
July 4th, 2026
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