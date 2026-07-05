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White Garden Roses
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3308
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th July 2026 6:40am
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Helene
ace
fabulous details. I love the colors, the textures, the black background. A gorgeous picture. fav
July 5th, 2026
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