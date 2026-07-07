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Bee Balm Open For Business by paintdipper
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Bee Balm Open For Business

It's a magnet for hummingbirds, bee, and butterflies.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
July 7th, 2026  
Mags ace
Gorgeous reds on a pretty green background.
July 7th, 2026  
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Well done.
July 7th, 2026  
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