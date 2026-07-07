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98 / 365
Bee Balm Open For Business
It's a magnet for hummingbirds, bee, and butterflies.
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3310
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159
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174
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Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
5th July 2026 6:52am
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
July 7th, 2026
Mags
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Gorgeous reds on a pretty green background.
July 7th, 2026
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Well done.
July 7th, 2026
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