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Susan Among The Lavender
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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6
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1
Fav's
2
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th July 2026 4:43am
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Terrific image. I love the color contrast.
July 9th, 2026
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