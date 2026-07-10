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YAY Tomatoes!
Garden tomatoes getting ripe! These are Grape tomatoes "Tami G".
Soon the "Early Girls" will be next.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th July 2026 8:12am
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Helene
ace
that's a pretty picture!
July 10th, 2026
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