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106 / 365
Daylily "Open My Eyes"
I put in some new daylily roots last year.
I was surprised this morning with this new bloom in the garden today.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
Fav's
1
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th July 2026 3:13pm
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*lynn
ace
wonderful colors and frilly edges
July 16th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2026
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