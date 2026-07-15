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Daylily "Open My Eyes" by paintdipper
106 / 365

Daylily "Open My Eyes"

I put in some new daylily roots last year.
I was surprised this morning with this new bloom in the garden today.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

*lynn ace
wonderful colors and frilly edges
July 16th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2026  
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