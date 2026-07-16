Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
107 / 365
Jungle Beauty Daylily
Bought from an Oakes Daylilies catalog.
One of my favorites.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3319
photos
159
followers
174
following
29% complete
View this month »
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th July 2026 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous
July 17th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow!
July 17th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
Wow
July 17th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close