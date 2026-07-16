Previous
Jungle Beauty Daylily by paintdipper
107 / 365

Jungle Beauty Daylily

Bought from an Oakes Daylilies catalog.
One of my favorites.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
July 17th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow!
July 17th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
Wow
July 17th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact