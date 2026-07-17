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Daylily Garden by paintdipper
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Daylily Garden

17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Exquisite
July 17th, 2026  
KV ace
Love that peachy color. Beautiful shallow DOF.
July 17th, 2026  
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