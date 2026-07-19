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Russian Rhapsody Daylily by paintdipper
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Russian Rhapsody Daylily

The perfect purple.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
That's a beauty, Junan. My reddish burgundy ones are budding and will flower next.
July 19th, 2026  
KV ace
Beautiful
July 19th, 2026  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful colour and capture
July 19th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious photograph
July 19th, 2026  
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