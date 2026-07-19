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110 / 365
Russian Rhapsody Daylily
The perfect purple.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th July 2026 8:56am
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Allison Maltese
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That's a beauty, Junan. My reddish burgundy ones are budding and will flower next.
July 19th, 2026
KV
ace
Beautiful
July 19th, 2026
Margaret Brown
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Beautiful colour and capture
July 19th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Glorious photograph
July 19th, 2026
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