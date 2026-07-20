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Daylily Totem
"Edge Of Darkness" daylily
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th July 2026 8:54am
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