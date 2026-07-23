Previous
Marque Moon by paintdipper
114 / 365

Marque Moon

Taken at dawn.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
What a gorgeous image
July 23rd, 2026  
Anne Pancella ace
Wow. That's a showstopper.
July 23rd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
So lovely.
July 23rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
So artistic!
July 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact