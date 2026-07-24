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South Seas by paintdipper
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South Seas

Daylilies in the garden
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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