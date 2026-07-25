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Garden Tomatoes
No more store bought tomatoes!
At least until winter.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th July 2026 4:36pm
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Lesley
ace
Oh yum, they are making my mouth water
July 25th, 2026
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful presentation. You have a nice early crop. Ours are still green, and sadly the critters are nibbling already.
July 25th, 2026
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