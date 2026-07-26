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117 / 365
The Awakening
Every Daylily bloom only lasts a day and dies.
The next day, another new bloom takes its place.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3329
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followers
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Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th July 2026 7:36am
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Josie Gilbert
ace
Beautiful shot.
July 26th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture, bokeh
July 26th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful colours.
July 26th, 2026
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