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The Awakening by paintdipper
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The Awakening

Every Daylily bloom only lasts a day and dies.
The next day, another new bloom takes its place.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details

Josie Gilbert ace
Beautiful shot.
July 26th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Lovely capture, bokeh
July 26th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful colours.
July 26th, 2026  
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