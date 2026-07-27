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118 / 365
Big Kiss
One of my anniversary daylilies.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
3
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th July 2026 6:54pm
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Corinne C
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Beautiful
July 27th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great petal details
July 27th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so pretty
July 27th, 2026
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