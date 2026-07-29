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120 / 365
Sunflowers
Self-seeded under the bird feeders.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3332
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Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
29th July 2026 9:29am
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Rick Schies
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There's just something about sunflowers; they light up the world around them
July 29th, 2026
Chrissie
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Stunning
July 29th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Lovely
July 29th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Pretty!
July 29th, 2026
GaryW
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So very pretty! I love sunflowers!
July 30th, 2026
Babs
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They are such cheerful flowers
July 30th, 2026
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