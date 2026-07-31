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122 / 365
Been There Done That
That's what the bee says as it's leaving.
Always too fast for me.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3334
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162
followers
175
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Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st July 2026 8:16am
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carol white
ace
A super capture. Fav 😊
July 31st, 2026
Michelle
Fun title, lovely capture
July 31st, 2026
Renee Salamon
ace
Love it
July 31st, 2026
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