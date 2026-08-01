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Mornings New Daylily
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
3335
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Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st August 2026 8:31am
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Shutterbug
ace
These are beautiful photos. Do you paint them also?
August 2nd, 2026
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