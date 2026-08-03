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125 / 365
YAY! Rain Day!
We need the rain so much, and I'm tired of dragging the hose around the yard.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Junan Heath
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@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd August 2026 8:45am
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Diana
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Such a stunner this is, wonderful detail, colour and droplets.
August 3rd, 2026
Allison Maltese
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Beautiful rainy image. We are the opposite here in CT. We had 2.5" of rain this week already and another 2" today. Hoping the newest baby bunnies don't drown...
August 3rd, 2026
Fisher Family
Beautiful, especially with the added rain - fav! We have had virtually no rain since the beginning of July and everything is becoming very parched.
Ian
August 3rd, 2026
gloria jones
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Love the raindrops and bokeh
August 3rd, 2026
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