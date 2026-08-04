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Double Talk by paintdipper
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Double Talk

Double yellow daylily in front, orange daylilies in the background. Evening shot.
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Junan Heath

ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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LManning (Laura) ace
The double blooms are so nice! Lovely colours
August 4th, 2026  
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