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126 / 365
Double Talk
Double yellow daylily in front, orange daylilies in the background. Evening shot.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd August 2026 6:29pm
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LManning (Laura)
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The double blooms are so nice! Lovely colours
August 4th, 2026
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