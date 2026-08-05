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127 / 365
Early Morning
Each petal is unfolding.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Junan Heath
ace
@paintdipper
I'm a painter that just picked up a camera to take photos of my paintings. (point & shoot) I absolutely LOVED my first year at 365...
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Photo Details
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4
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1
Fav's
1
Album
Year5
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
1st August 2026 7:39am
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Diana
ace
Ever so beautiful, lovely bokeh too.
August 5th, 2026
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