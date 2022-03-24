Previous
Here comes Trouble by pamalama
13 / 365

Here comes Trouble

I have a lot of red squirrels. They hang out all year long. They act like a bunch of hooligans. I name all of them trouble. It is a good thing they are so cute.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear. I completed 2 years of this project many years...
Diana ace
Love this shot and your narrative, they sound like fun 😉
March 24th, 2022  
