Shake it off by pamalama
15 / 365

Shake it off

It is cold, and dreary with snow in the forecast. I wish I could be more like the chickadees. They are happy no matter what mother nature throws at them.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
Peter Dulis ace
His better side :)
March 27th, 2022  
