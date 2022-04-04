Orb day 4

This was taken in my back yard. I had visions of setting it on the bridge on our property that overlooks a revine. I set it on the small holder that came with it so that it would not roll off the railing. It slid off the railing instead, and fell 25 feet onto rocks, and water. I thought for sure it was shattered. I climbed down to retrieve it, and it was fine other then a couple of dings. I could not believe it was still in one piece. I tried to compose the bridge in the ball, but it didn't come out like I thought it would. I will try again another day.



Lessons learned:



1. Don't set the ball on any snowy surface that is near a steep embankment!

2. Make sure your ball is always clean. Nobody likes dirty balls, and no one has time to edit that s#*t out either!

3. Keep moving around to get the composition right inside the ball even if it means lying on the snowy muddy ground.