Orb day 6 by pamalama
Orb day 6

Playing around with different lights. I used a emergency flashlight from my car. I thought the lines within the light trails was interesting.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear. I completed 2 years of this project many years...
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes.
April 8th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Very cool!
April 8th, 2022  
