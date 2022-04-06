Sign up
26 / 365
Orb day 6
Playing around with different lights. I used a emergency flashlight from my car. I thought the lines within the light trails was interesting.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear. I completed 2 years of this project many years...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
6th April 2022 12:08pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
30-shots2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes.
April 8th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Very cool!
April 8th, 2022
