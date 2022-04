orb day 14

It was such a busy day that I did not think I would get a chance to pick up my camera. The sun made an appearance at sunset. When that pink started shining through my kitchen window I stopped everything, and ran outside. It was beautiful. My mother in law is here from Michigan, and I have been taking care of my two grandsons while they are on spring break. It is crazy in my house! Nobody wants their picture taken with the orb. I am working on that.