Orb day 20

The snow we got Tuesday is melting fast. The good thing about April is that the snow doesn’t stick around. We still have no power, and it doesn’t look like it is coming back on any time soon. I am so glad that we have a generator, and wood left to run our wood stove. Trying to stay positive. It’s going to be 70 on Sunday.



I did figure out that my phone isn’t horrible for taking photos with the orb.