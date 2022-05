Orb day 30

I made it through the month with the orb. I should say orbs because I had to purchase another one after I dropped the first one from high up onto rocks. It was too damaged to keep using. My favorite thing to do with it was light painting. It is something I have never done, and will continue to do in the future. Thank you to everyone who followed along with me, and for all of the nice comments. It kept me going.