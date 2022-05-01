Sign up
51 / 365
Half of him
My sweet Bear. He is not a fan of the camera. I am sure it is because I have taken thousands of pictures of him in his 11 years. He was wondering why I was creeping around this wooden beam. I have to say I was wondering why I was doing it too.
1st May 2022
1st May 22
2
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st May 2022 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf22
Diana
ace
Oh this is too priceless! Love the shot and your narrative, made me smile 😊
May 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Too precious!!!
May 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
