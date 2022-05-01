Previous
Half of him by pamalama
Half of him

My sweet Bear. He is not a fan of the camera. I am sure it is because I have taken thousands of pictures of him in his 11 years. He was wondering why I was creeping around this wooden beam. I have to say I was wondering why I was doing it too.
Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Diana ace
Oh this is too priceless! Love the shot and your narrative, made me smile 😊
May 2nd, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Too precious!!!
May 2nd, 2022  
