Canal geese by pamalama
61 / 365

Canal geese

This family was on a path I was walking on. I had to wait what seemed like forever for them to get into the water. Mom and dad really wanted to attack me. I waited patiently, and enjoyed watching them try to keep all of those babies together.
11th May 2022 11th May 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Renee Salamon ace
Gorgeous shot - love the way we are peaking at them through the rushes
May 13th, 2022  
