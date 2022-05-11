Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
61 / 365
Canal geese
This family was on a path I was walking on. I had to wait what seemed like forever for them to get into the water. Mom and dad really wanted to attack me. I waited patiently, and enjoyed watching them try to keep all of those babies together.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
65
photos
45
followers
56
following
16% complete
View this month »
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
11th May 2022 7:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Gorgeous shot - love the way we are peaking at them through the rushes
May 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close