66 / 365
Calm before the storm
The sunrises have been spectacular. I have enjoyed the solitude, and quiet. Those geese are not very quiet, but I do enjoy their company.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
2
2
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
69
photos
47
followers
58
following
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
16th May 2022 6:08am
Privacy
Public
Diana
ace
Breathtakingly beautiful, wonderful with the geese!
May 17th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful and tranquil.
May 17th, 2022
