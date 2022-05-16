Previous
Calm before the storm by pamalama
Calm before the storm

The sunrises have been spectacular. I have enjoyed the solitude, and quiet. Those geese are not very quiet, but I do enjoy their company.
Pam

I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Diana ace
Breathtakingly beautiful, wonderful with the geese!
May 17th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful and tranquil.
May 17th, 2022  
