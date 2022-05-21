Sign up
71 / 365
Faster then a speeding bullet
Well maybe not that fast. I love it when the hummingbirds return. I enjoy coffee, and their company every morning.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
5
3
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
74
photos
49
followers
59
following
19% complete
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
21st May 2022 7:45am
ace
Caught in action, lovely!
May 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
Well captured.
May 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
LOL! Wonderful shot! Super hummer!
May 22nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Whoa! Awesome capture
May 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and great colours.
May 22nd, 2022
