Faster then a speeding bullet by pamalama
71 / 365

Faster then a speeding bullet

Well maybe not that fast. I love it when the hummingbirds return. I enjoy coffee, and their company every morning.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Boxplayer ace
Caught in action, lovely!
May 22nd, 2022  
Babs ace
Well captured.
May 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
LOL! Wonderful shot! Super hummer!
May 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Whoa! Awesome capture
May 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and great colours.
May 22nd, 2022  
