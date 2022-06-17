Previous
Jumping Spider by pamalama
97 / 365

Jumping Spider

Jumping Spiders are our friends. They are gentle, curious, and intelligent little creatures. They are also great for pest control, and don't leave webs lying all over the place.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Pam

@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Boxplayer ace
They are indeed, they were on our UK Springwatch show this week, a beautiful close-up film, they're very cute up close.
June 18th, 2022  
