Golfing by pamalama
99 / 365

Golfing

My first time out golfing this year. It was what my husband wanted to do for fathers day. I lost a ball on the first hole. I am under that tree searching for it. I did get a birdie on the 6th hole so it was a win for the day.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

