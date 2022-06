Master Crafter

My obsession with Orb Weavers continues. I watched this one build it's web from beginning to end. It took her about 15 minutes to build. They eat their web, and build a new one every day. They are still pretty small, but are growing rapidly. I apologize to anyone who cannot stand the sight of them. I find them fascinating, and I am thankful that they return every summer. They eat so many mosquitos, and that is one of the reasons I love them so much.