108 / 365
Moody Morning
The sunrise, and I had a lot in common.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
2
1
Pam
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
moni kozi
Wonderful
July 1st, 2022
Diana
I hope you looked just as gorgeous, wonderful capture of these beautiful layers and tones.
July 1st, 2022
