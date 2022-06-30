Sign up
109 / 365
Succulent
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46712/black-and-white-72-don-worth
Don Worth was a brilliant photographer. I had never heard of him before this challenge. One of the things I love about 365 is learning, and trying new things. Here is a link to a interview with him. I found it very interesting.
https://photography.org/interview/don-worth-interview/
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
2
1
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
bw-72
bw-72
moni kozi
ace
Terrific entry!
July 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
A wonderful frame filler and details.
July 1st, 2022
