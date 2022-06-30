Previous
Succulent by pamalama
Succulent

Don Worth was a brilliant photographer. I had never heard of him before this challenge. One of the things I love about 365 is learning, and trying new things. Here is a link to a interview with him. I found it very interesting. https://photography.org/interview/don-worth-interview/
moni kozi ace
Terrific entry!
July 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
A wonderful frame filler and details.
July 1st, 2022  
