Back Street boys, and roller coasters

I took my daughter, and her best friend growing up to the Backstreet Boys concert in Buffalo. I am not a fan, but seeing these two girls having so much fun was worth every minute. I did get to ride roller coasters which is one of my favorite things to do. The photo on the left middle row is my daughter, and I. The photo on the right middle row is her friend who I call my other daughter. My friend Billy is in the seat behind us. He was the only one of my friends willing to take the fourth ticket lol.