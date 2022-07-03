Previous
Next
Back Street boys, and roller coasters by pamalama
112 / 365

Back Street boys, and roller coasters

I took my daughter, and her best friend growing up to the Backstreet Boys concert in Buffalo. I am not a fan, but seeing these two girls having so much fun was worth every minute. I did get to ride roller coasters which is one of my favorite things to do. The photo on the left middle row is my daughter, and I. The photo on the right middle row is her friend who I call my other daughter. My friend Billy is in the seat behind us. He was the only one of my friends willing to take the fourth ticket lol.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous fun collage, love the wonderful shots of the happy faces.
July 8th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
A great collage. Bet you sang along. Looks fun.
July 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise