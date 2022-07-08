Sign up
115 / 365
Bokeh explosion
The sun hitting the wet grass was quite magical this morning.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
moni kozi
ace
Holy smokes!!!!! Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!!!!
July 9th, 2022
Aleksandra
Excellent!
July 9th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Wow. So much bokeh.
July 9th, 2022
tony gig
Amazing...
July 9th, 2022
