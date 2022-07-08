Previous
Bokeh explosion by pamalama
115 / 365

Bokeh explosion

The sun hitting the wet grass was quite magical this morning.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
moni kozi ace
Holy smokes!!!!! Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!!!!
July 9th, 2022  
Aleksandra
Excellent!
July 9th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow. So much bokeh.
July 9th, 2022  
tony gig
Amazing...
July 9th, 2022  
