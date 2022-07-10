Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
117 / 365
Wren Song
This Wren is never happy about me walking by. A pair has taken up residence in one of my blue bird houses. They are a noisy bunch. It was a chilly 45 degrees. If you look closely you can see his breath.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam
ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
121
photos
67
followers
71
following
32% complete
View this month »
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th July 2022 7:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anita W
Incredible. I have never seen a bird's breath before!!! amazing capture.
July 11th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great timing.
July 11th, 2022
Babs
ace
He is singing his heart out. Never seen bird breath before, how interesting.
July 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close