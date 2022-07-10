Previous
Wren Song by pamalama
Wren Song

This Wren is never happy about me walking by. A pair has taken up residence in one of my blue bird houses. They are a noisy bunch. It was a chilly 45 degrees. If you look closely you can see his breath.
10th July 2022

Pam

ace
@pamalama
I live in a small town in upstate New York with my husband, and dog Bear.
Anita W
Incredible. I have never seen a bird's breath before!!! amazing capture.
July 11th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing.
July 11th, 2022  
Babs ace
He is singing his heart out. Never seen bird breath before, how interesting.
July 11th, 2022  
