Much needed rain

It has only rained twice this month. We finally had a fair amount last night. I have seen a lot of long-legged flies this summer. I cannot resist photographing them. They have a ton of character. Can flies have character? I don't know, but these ones seem to. They are very beneficial to the garden. They eat a lot of different pests like aphids, spider mites, and even other flies. They also prefer to stay outdoors, so it is unlikely to find them in your home.